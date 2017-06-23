Los 96 Days of Summer de Mega 96.3 fm y Toyota hacen más facil vivir el verano al máximo!

Acompáñanos en los siguientes eventos y disfruta de

Dj Pop Up Parties:

06/23/2017

Outdoor Movie Night The Source OC- 6940 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90621 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Concert ticket giveaways to Enrique Iglesias/Pitbull & Marc Anthony. 8 p.m.

07/1/2017

Plaza Azalea – 4635 Firestone Blvd, Sout Gate. 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

07/21/2017

Outdoor Movie Night “CINE LATINO- EL AMERICANO” – Q&A Producer/Director 8 p.m.

The Source OC- 6940 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90621

08/11/2017

DJ Pop Up Party @ Outdoor Movie Night “CINE LATINO-Voces Inocentes” Q&A with Writer (Oscar Torres)

The Source OC- 6940 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90621

Turn the summer volume up with Mega 96.3 and Toyota! We love the beach, los callejones, conciertos, carne asadas, y sobre todo, la música!

Look for the mega squad in the Toyota 4-runner all summer long to win prizes as we hit the streets with Toyota Pop Up Parties con live mega DJ’s, Mega Parties, y mucho más! Disfruta el verano con Mega 96.3 y Toyota.

Obtén hoy grandes ofertas en un nuevo Toyota en el evento Veraneando de Toyota.

Toyota, ¡vayamos juntos!

