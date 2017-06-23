Inicio » #96daysofsummer » 96daysofsummer-feature » Movie Drive in

Movie Drive in

Los 96 Days of Summer de Mega 96.3 fm y Toyota hacen más facil vivir el verano al máximo!

¡Acompáñanos y vive noches de película junto a Mega 96.3 y Toyota!

 07/7/2017

Spider Man Premiere Night,

Paramount, CA.

07/28/2017

Movie Night

Paramount, CA

 

Turn the summer volume up with Mega 96.3 and Toyota! We love the beach, los callejones, conciertos, carne asadas, y sobre todo, la música!

Look for the mega squad in the Toyota 4-runner all summer long to win prizes as we hit the streets with Toyota Pop Up Parties con live mega DJ’s, Mega Parties, y mucho más! Disfruta el verano con Mega 96.3 y Toyota.

Obtén hoy grandes ofertas en un nuevo Toyota en el evento Veraneando de Toyota.

Toyota, ¡vayamos juntos!

 

