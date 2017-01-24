Inicio » Cine » ‘A Cure for Wellness’ In Theaters February 17

‘A Cure for Wellness’ In Theaters February 17

An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem.

When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure. From Gore Verbinski, the visionary director of THE RING, comes the new psychological thriller, A CURE FOR WELLNESS.

In theaters February 17, 2017.

 

Deja tu comentario

También te gustaría

Register for your chance to Win a pair of Calibash Tickets brought to you by: A Cure for Wellness ‘Logan’ In Theaters March 3rd AMC to try “Texting Friendly” Movie Theaters Demolition of Sixth Street Bridge begins in February, Will shut down 101 Freeway ‘The Finest Hours’ in Theaters January 29