Set in the near future, the film follows a weary Logan as he cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are upended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Starring Hugh Jackman, Sir Patrick Stewart, Eriq La Salle, Stephen Merchant, Elise Neal and Elizabeth Rodriguez, Logan is coming to theaters on March 3, 2017.

