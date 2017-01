STOP BY THE GOLD GODS ON FAIRFAX

THURSDAY, 1.19.17 FROM 1P-3P

FOR A CHANCE TO PICK UP FREE VIP TICKETS TO CALIBASH.

THE GOLD GODS, CREATORS OF DESIGNER JEWLERY CRAFTED TO PERFECTION, IS LOCATED AT 450 NORTH FARIFAX AVENUE. ACROSS FROM SUPREME.

• Website: https://thegoldgods.com/

• Instagram: @thegoldgods & @thegoldgodsfairfax

• Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/thegoldgods/

• Twitter: @thegoldgods

Deja tu comentario