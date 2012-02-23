Whitney Houston Photo Inside Her Private Viewing!

- // Alex Perez
This morning all the newscast and revistas where talking de esta foto polemica where you can see Whitney Houston laying on her coffin inside her private viewing!
Many people wanted to see this pic but others estan molestos with the release of the picture. Now the question is who released this picture? ya que the funeral house donde estaba el cuerpo de la cantante sent out a press release saying that while the body was at their funeral home they had 24 hr serviliance chosen by the family except when it was the private viewing. With that said, someone at the private viewing took and release the picture. What do you think? Was it right or no?
Hit Me Up:
