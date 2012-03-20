CheckOut Pitbull in Behind the Music!!!!!

Check Out Mr. 305 on VH1’s Behind the Music (de tras de La Música lol) before he became Mr. Worldwide and International SupaStar that he is!!

Yo, I’m feeling them cornrows !!! lol … check out the video clip below. This episode is already airing on VH1 and I must say, it’s very touching when he speaks about his late father. Def a must watch.

