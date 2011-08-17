Daddy Yankee in YOUR house!!

YES ITS TRUE DY CAN BE IN YOUR HOUSE, porque ahora TU.. YES YOU can dance with Daddy Yankee.. well con la musica de DY..

El Cangri se convierte en el PRIMER Reggaetonero de ser parte of the video game “Dance Central 2”

Along with songs como “I Like It” de Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull and “Sexy Chick” by David Guetta and Akon..

October 21st podras conseguir “Pose” by Daddy Yankee on “Dance Central’s” music store.. y a perrear lol

