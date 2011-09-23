EUPHORIA TOUR!! Enrique Pitbull and ROYCE

SO October 6, 2011 the most anticipated concert hits Los Angeles. I mean who hasn’t been waiting for this day to come.. donde veras a Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and prince Royce all on the same stage!!

We all know they are all GREAT looking and 3 very talented men.

Ever wondered how.. they became who they are and how they go to where they are?? Here’s some brief info on The Euphoria Tour artists..

Starting con

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS.



Birth Name: Enrique Miguel Iglesias Preysler

Birth Date: May 8, 1975

Born to: Spanish singer Julio Iglesias and Filipina Magazhine Journalist Isabel Preysler.

Birth Place: Madrid, Spain

Studied: Business at University of Miami

How He Got Started: Enrique did not talk to his famous dad about his plans to follow a music career soooo.. he borrowed money from the family nanny and went on to record a cassette tape demo and approched su dad’s publicist on his own. Y juntos promovian las canciones under the name of Enrique Martinez, because he did not want his dads fame to have anything to do with his own.. y se iso pasar as un artista desconosido de guatemala.

ALBUMS..

1995-1996- self-titled Enrique Iglesias included hit songs such as “Experiencia Religiosa” “Si Tu Te Vas”.. LOVE IT!! “Si tu te vas.. t ellevaras mi corazooon”

1997- released “Vivir” which included was the Yazoo cover song “Only You” also translated en español “Solo En Ti” , “Miente” and “Enamorado Por Primera Vez”

1998-Saco su tercer album “Cosas Del Amor”

1999-2000- his crossover to English started off great con su cancion “Bailamos” that was featured in Will Smiths movie “WILD WILD WEST”

2001-2002- “Hero” came out in the album “ESCAPE”

2002- Enrique released his fourth spanish album titulado “Quizas”

2003- He released su septimo albumo which he titled 7

2007- On June 12, 2007, Enrique saco su album “Insomniac” titulado eso por la simple razon de que casi todo el album por completo fue grabado por la noche

2008- Mach 25, 2008 he released a Greatest hits album, que incluye sus 17 #1 songs at the time.

Which now takes us to the present time..

2010- July 5, 2010 the release of EUPHORIA.. AMAZING ALBUM!! with great features such as Akon, Usher, Nicole Scherzinger, Ludacris, Pitbull, Juan Luis Guerra y Wisin & Yandel.

SPECIAL GUEST.. PITBULL!!

Birth Name: Armando Christian Perez

Birth Date” January 15, 1981

Born To: Cuban Immigrants

Graduated From: Miami Coral Park High

How He Got STarted: Well Pitbull had a rough start.. cuando era chiquito sus papas would have him recite el trabajo del poeta Jose Marti. De niño sus papas se separaron and along the lines Pitbull ended up en un foster home con una familia Americana in Roswell, Georgia who eventually thought of adopting him and his mama wasn’t goint to have that. Lo saco del foster home but then at 16 for behaving I’m sure haha jk.. despues de graduarse.. Se enfoco por completo en su carrera.

2004-2005: Salio el primer album M.I.A.M.I which included HIT singles like the classic club banger “CULO” and others como “Back Up” .. haters int he club, baaack up.. ok sorry.. just reminising with that one.. One of my all time favorite Pitbull track “Dammit Man” and “That’s Nasty”

2006-2008: in Oct of ’06 salio El Mariel, que fue dedicado a su padre who had just passed earlier ese mismo año.. en ese disco encuentras a las canciones “Bojangles” jigga jigga call that girl bojangles.. “Ay Chico” todo el mundo con la lengua afuera todo el mundo con la lengua afuera.. and “Dime” a soft slow lovey dovey R&B song with Ken-Y

November 2007 Pitbull released The Boatlift. Pitbulls third album which includes songs such as “Go Girl” “Secret Admirer” ft Lloyd and “The Anthem” which is a sample on Calabria and “El Africano” originally sang by Wilfredo Vargas.

May2007- Pitbull debuted his own tv show on Mun2 called “La Esquina”

2009-2010: “Rebelution” Pitbulls 4th album was released where you can find the hit songs like “Calle Ocho” which was featured on all kinds of movies.. I know you want me.. you know I want ya. 😉 “Blanco” where you will be able to find Latino 96.3’s very own Carolina Marquez at the very beginning of the video to “Blanco” “Hotel Room Service” and “Shooting Star” ft LMFAO.

Aug 19, 2009 Pitbull was granted the key to Miami by the City of Miami =) NIIIICE!!

Pitbull released his full blown Spanish album como via querido hacer desde hace años on Nov. 2, 2010.. including songs like “Bon Bon” and “Tu Cuerpo” ft Jean Carlos Canela Most recently released “Planet Pit” on June 21, 2011 with hit songs featuring T-Pain “Hey Baby” Featuring Marc Anthony “Rain Over Me” Featuring Ne-yo and Nayer “Give Me Everything” for more info log onto PLANETPIT.COM or follow him on twitter @Pitbull

PRINCE ROYCE

Birth name: Geoffery Royce Rojas

Born: May 11, 1989

Born: Bronx, NY

Born to: Dominican Parents

How He Started: Elementary School Choir Competed in Talent Shows

at 13: he started writing poetry which se convirtio en escribiendo canciones.

at 15: Empezo a componer musica

at 19: conosio a su primer manager and got started con bachata. He then signed to Top Stop Music despues de 3 demos.

March 2, 2010: Royce released his first album, self-titled Prince Royce which went platinum. In this album encontraras the first HIT single “Stand By Me” a cover remake originally done by Ben E King.

“Corazon Sin Cara”

and now workin on his 2nd Spanish album acabando de completar a su primer English album thru Atlantic Records. Follow Royce @PlanetRoyce

