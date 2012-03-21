The Situation in Re-Hab

look at that guy.. does it look like hes tired?? lol Bueno segun sus agents.. The Situation has committed to re-hab due to his overwhelming schedule..

HONEY PLEASE!! Quien en su right mind se somete a re-hab por mucho trabajo?? no foo, take a vacation thats what people do.. re-hab is for a reason pero tambien segun sus agents he is not in there for substance abuse.. RIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT!!! That guy can not be not hi the way he acts lol

