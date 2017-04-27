Register to WIN: Aventura Dance Cruise 2017!

Register to win a cruise!

Aventura Dance Cruise is the World’s Largest Latin Dance Cruise, and it’s coming to the west coast for the first time!

September 15th-18th, 2017, departing from Long Beach to Mexico.

Performing live:

Grupo Niche

Jose Alberto “El Canario”

Toby Love

Grupo Extra

New Swing Sextet

Aventura Dance Cruise will have a full ship just for us with 72 hours of non-stop dancing to

salsa, bachata, kizomba, reggaeton and more!

Call (877) 418-3931 or visit AventuraDanceCruise.com that’s AventuraDanceCruise.com

Use code: MegaCruise

*Must be 21+ to win and must own a passport. $200 fee for no-shows.

