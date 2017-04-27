Inicio » Newsletter » Register to WIN: Aventura Dance Cruise 2017!

Register to WIN: Aventura Dance Cruise 2017!

Register to win a cruise!

Aventura Dance Cruise is the World’s Largest Latin Dance Cruise, and it’s coming to the west coast for the first time!

September 15th-18th, 2017, departing from Long Beach to Mexico.

Performing live:
Grupo Niche
Jose Alberto “El Canario”
Toby Love
Grupo Extra
New Swing Sextet

Aventura Dance Cruise will have a full ship just for us with 72 hours of non-stop dancing to
salsa, bachata, kizomba, reggaeton and more!

Call (877) 418-3931 or visit AventuraDanceCruise.com that’s AventuraDanceCruise.com

Use code: MegaCruise

 

*Must be 21+ to win and must own a passport. $200 fee for no-shows.

Deja tu comentario

También te gustaría

Alx Veliz Joins Nicky Jam’s ‘Fenix Tour’ Tom Cruise says making movies is still fun La hija de Tom Cruise tendrá su propia línea de moda Tom Cruise y Katie Holmes podrían negociar acuerdo de divorcio Se divorcian Tom Cruise y Katie Holmes