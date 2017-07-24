Gente de Zona, 9 de agosto en el Hollywood Bowl

The LA Phil presents GENTE DE ZONA, ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO’S TRIBUTE TO SALSA , and THE PEDRITO MARTINEZ GROUP on Wednesday, August 9th at the Hollywood Bowl.Latin Grammy®-winning Gente de Zona mixes reggaetón with traditional Cuban styles for an exuberant party complete with dancers, horns and more.“Africa’s premier diva” Angélique Kidjo brings her eclectic mix and the sounds of Cuban salsa, and Pedrito Martinez (Grammy® nominee) and his group open with their celebrated blend of Latin jazz and world influences.

