Global Solution busca representantes de servicio al cliente bilingües

We need your help. VXI is looking for a Bilingual Spanish Customer Service Representative, working in a call center as part of the US agency disaster relief. Our associate will be supporting thousands of people and families impacted by the devastation of recent Hurricanes while earning $18.45 per hour to contribute to your own family welfare.

 

145 S Spring St. Downtown Los Angeles 90012 LA Times Building. We are open 9am to 5pm Monday through Friday.

 

Requirements are

  • Fluent in Spanish and English
  • Requires US Citizenship and 18 years of age
  • Must be able to pass a background check and credit history requirements
  • Full Time hours with possible overtime needs

 

Come join VXI and work for a great cause!

 

If you have any question, call or text Roxanna Aquino (213)-637-1295.

