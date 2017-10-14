Global Solution busca representantes de servicio al cliente bilingües

We need your help. VXI is looking for a Bilingual Spanish Customer Service Representative, working in a call center as part of the US agency disaster relief. Our associate will be supporting thousands of people and families impacted by the devastation of recent Hurricanes while earning $18.45 per hour to contribute to your own family welfare.
145 S Spring St. Downtown Los Angeles 90012 LA Times Building. We are open 9am to 5pm Monday through Friday.
Requirements are
- Fluent in Spanish and English
- Requires US Citizenship and 18 years of age
- Must be able to pass a background check and credit history requirements
- Full Time hours with possible overtime needs
Come join VXI and work for a great cause!
If you have any question, call or text Roxanna Aquino (213)-637-1295.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share