Global Solution busca representantes de servicio al cliente bilingües

We need your help. VXI is looking for a Bilingual Spanish Customer Service Representative, working in a call center as part of the US agency disaster relief. Our associate will be supporting thousands of people and families impacted by the devastation of recent Hurricanes while earning $18.45 per hour to contribute to your own family welfare.

145 S Spring St. Downtown Los Angeles 90012 LA Times Building. We are open 9am to 5pm Monday through Friday.

Requirements are

Fluent in Spanish and English

Requires US Citizenship and 18 years of age

Must be able to pass a background check and credit history requirements

Full Time hours with possible overtime needs

Come join VXI and work for a great cause!

If you have any question, call or text Roxanna Aquino (213)-637-1295.

