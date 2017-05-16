Jquiles en vivo este 25 Mayo en La Boom

¡Este jueves 25 de mayo Justin Quiles estará en vivo en La Boom!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE ODDS OF WINNING.

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

These rules govern the “JUSTIN QUILES” (the “Contest”) being conducted by KXOL-FM (the “Station”) starting MONDAY, MAY 15, 2017 through THURSDAY, MAY 24, 2017.

ELIGIBILITY Contestants must (i) be at least 18 years of age to participate, (ii) have a valid government-issued photo ID, OR valid passport, and have either a valid social security number and card, or a valid taxpayer identification number (“TIN”). Employees of the Station, Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc., its affiliates, subsidiaries and their public relations agencies, participating sponsors and “family” members (“family” is defined as spouse, parents, children, sibling, aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents) are ineligible. One prize per winner from each immediate “family” (“family” is defined as spouse, parents, children, sibling, aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents) and/or “household” (“household” is defined as anyone living at the same address) from KXOL-FM combined is allowed within a sixty (60) day period. Any individual who wins $600 (six hundred dollars) or more from the stations combined must provide the Stations with valid identification and a valid TIN or social security card and number, and a valid government-issued photo identification which contains the individual’s current address before any prize will be awarded. Failure to present a valid social security card or TIN may result in a disqualification of the winner, in which case the prize shall be forfeited. If a winner selected is later determined by the Station to be ineligible, no prize will be awarded to the ineligible contestant and the Station reserve the right to award the prize to a qualified contestant. NATURE OF CONTEST:

WIN ON-AIR: PARTICIPANTS WILL RESPOND TO ON-AIR SOLICITATION WHILE LISTENING TO THE KXOL-FM BROADCAST BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 8AM TO 9PM FOR THEIR CHANCE TO WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN QUILES AT LA BOOM NIGHT CLUB. AT THE DISCRETION OF THE RADIO STATION ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES WILL BE OFFERED ONLINE AND WITH ONSITE ACTIVATIONS. THE ON-AIR CONTEST AND WINNER WILL BE SELECTED AT THE HOST’S DISCRETION.

CONDITIONS FOR PARTICIPATION

The Station is not responsible for mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, including: failed, traffic congestion on telephone lines.

No mechanical duplication of entries will be allowed. The Station is not responsible for any connection problems or phone problems on the entry side. All entries become the exclusive property of the Station. By entering this Contest, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Station whose decisions shall be final, binding and conclusive on all matters relating to this Contest.

The Station reserves the right to disqualify any participant or winner and may refuse to award any prize to a person who is ineligible or who the Station believes has violated any rule, gained unfair advantage in participating in the Contest, or obtained winner status using fraudulent means. The Station will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Contest and the Station’s decisions concerning such disputes shall be final. If the conduct or outcome of the Contest is affected by human error, any mechanical malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of the Station, the Station reserves the right to terminate this Contest, or make such other decisions regarding the outcome as the Station deems appropriate. All decisions will be made by the Station and are final.

PRIZE:

1 PAIR OF TICKETS TO JUSTIN QUILES AT LA BOOM NIGHT CLUB IN LOS ANGELES, CA

RETAIL VALUE:

Total Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) FOR EACH WINNER IS $90

ODDS OF WINNING.

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible participants.

RELEASE:

By participating in the Contest, each participant waives any and all claims of liability against the Stations, Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliates and participating sponsors and their respective employees, directors, shareholders and agents, from any and all claims, liabilities and damages arising directly or indirectly out of the award of the prize or that may be sustained directly or indirectly in connection with this Contest, for any personal injury or loss which may occur from the conduct of, or participation in, the Contest, or from the use of any prize or for any claims, liabilities, losses, repairs, damage or injuries arising out of or in conjunction with the services, merchandise or other benefits obtained by the winner or this Contest. In order to receive a prize, participants must sign an official waiver form provided by the Stations.

REDEEMING OF PRIZE: All prizes must be redeemed or claimed within ten (10) business days from the day called by promotions at Spanish Broadcasting System Inc., 10281 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90064 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00AM to 5:00PM. PUBLICITY, USE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION:

By participating, all participants and winners grant the Stations the non-exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, biographical information and likenesses in connection with promotion of the Contest and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use. By participating in the Contest, participants agree that the Stations may disclose personal information obtained from participants in the Contest to third parties and use such information for marketing and other purposes.

Any tax or additional expenses incurred as a result of the prize are the sole responsibility of each winner. The value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes related to the prize(s) and paying any expenses associated with any prize that is not specifically provided for in these official rules. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from the Stations will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS. Prizes may not be substituted, are not transferable, redeemable for cash or exchangeable for any other prize. Prizes may not be claimed or used by any person other than the winner. The Station reserves the right to award additional prizes throughout the Contest. Any rule changes after the Contest begins must not disadvantage Contest participants and will be announced promptly and conspicuously. The Station disclaims all liability for any delays, misdelivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express or other delivery method. The Station is not responsible for mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, including: failed, traffic congestion on telephone lines. Each winner must submit proof of eligibility and sign the Stations’ release form to claim the prize. Void where prohibited. In the event the Stations are prevented from continuing with the Contest or the integrity and/or feasibility of the Contest is severely undermined by an event beyond the Stations’ control, the Stations may substitute prizes of equal or greater value or discontinue the Contest at any time. In no event will the Stations be obligated to award more than the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules. The Stations disclaim any responsibility to notify participants of any aspect related to the conduct of the Contest. The conduct of the Contest is governed by the applicable laws of the U.S., which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein. The Stations shall follow the applicable laws for posting of a prize bond, furnishing lists of winners, running specific on-air disclaimers, providing specific written information about the contest, etc. as required by local, state and law. A copy of these rules and regulations are available during normal business hours at the station and at the website at www.mega963fm.com and will be retained and available for public inspection at the Station’s offices located at 10281 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90064.

