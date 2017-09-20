Revive Festival

- // Events
Disfruta del Revive Music Festival el domingo 8 de octubre with No school or work on Monday!
Food, Drinks, Music, Dance 4 Stages of Different Music.
STAGE-1 Salsa, Cumbias, Bachata y la actuacion especial del GRUPO NICHE!
STAGE-2 Reggeaton
STAGE-3 Hip-Hop, Trap
Stage-4 Electronic.
12pm-12am. $40 presale Tickets.
$65 VIPs gives U ( No waiting in Line, Backstage, and meet & greet Grupo Niche and Sonora Dinamita) Everyone welcome. Taking Place at Pico Rivera Sports Arena!
