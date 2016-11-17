CALIBASH LA 2017 TICKETS NOW ON SALE!

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) and its leading party station, MEGA 96.3 FM, announce a special 10th anniversary edition of CALIBASH, the world’s leading concert featuring the music industry’s hottest Reggaetón and Urban music stars.

CALIBASH 2017 presented by LaMusica and MEGA 96.3 FM and; produced in association with AEG Live, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, buy your tickets before they sell out at axs.com

Reggaetón’s biggest star with successful participation in Hollywood blockbuster films Don Omar, urban music singer who reinvented himself to stardom and infused the music genre with fresh offerings Nicky Jam, Cuba’s rhythmic sensation Gente de Zona, underground YouTube phenomenon making his LA debut Ozuna, Colombian reggaetón, pop and r&B singer Karol G., TV stars and current Latin pop boyband sensation CNCO, successful reggaetón artist De la Ghetto, multi-award winning Puertorican singer J Alvarez and Latin urban music leading lady Natti Natasha to perform at the special 10th anniversary edition of the event. Listen to Mega 96.3 FM for more CALIBASH 2017 artists to be announced soon. Line-up subject to change.

Tickets for CALIBASH 2017 are NOW ON SALE, buy yours before they sell out and trust us, this will be an EPIC CALIBASH. Buy your tickets at axs.com

