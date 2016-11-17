Inicio » Newsletter Top » CALIBASH LA 2017 TICKETS NOW ON SALE!

CALIBASH LA 2017 TICKETS NOW ON SALE!

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) and its leading party station, MEGA 96.3 FM, announce a special 10th anniversary edition of CALIBASH, the world’s leading concert featuring the music industry’s hottest Reggaetón and Urban music stars.

CALIBASH 2017 presented by LaMusica and MEGA 96.3 FM and; produced in association with AEG Live, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, buy your tickets before they sell out at axs.com

Reggaetón’s biggest star with successful participation in Hollywood blockbuster films Don Omar, urban music singer who reinvented himself to stardom and infused the music genre with fresh offerings Nicky JamCuba’s rhythmic sensation Gente de Zona, underground YouTube phenomenon making his LA debut Ozuna, Colombian reggaetón, pop and r&B singer Karol G., TV stars and current Latin pop boyband sensation CNCO, successful reggaetón artist De la Ghetto, multi-award winning Puertorican singer J Alvarez and Latin urban music leading lady Natti Natasha to perform at the special 10th anniversary edition of the event. Listen to Mega 96.3 FM for more CALIBASH 2017 artists to be announced soon. Line-up subject to change.

Tickets for CALIBASH 2017 are NOW ON SALE, buy yours before they sell out and trust us, this will be an EPIC CALIBASH. Buy your tickets at axs.com

Deja tu comentario

  • Steven

    what is the presale code?

  • Claudia Alvarado

    who will be performing??

    • CALI_KIDD

      It says on top

  • Martha G

    Can we get J.Balvin to come!!!!

  • CALI_KIDD

    it needs farruko, j balvin, and maluma !!

  • TuBesitoDeNoche

    Farruko will be there. J Balvin and Maluma; not sure yet but I would think so! Otherwise, why so much air play? D Yankee would be cool tambien. Keep listening to Mega 96.3 for more of the artist lineup. Let go! Lol!

  • Claribel Ramirez

    pls J balvin, Maluma, Plan B and WISIN

  • Claribel Ramirez

    cuando anunciaran mas artist as?

  • Melissa Reyes

    are the artist mentioned above the ones that will be there in concert???????

  • TuBesitoDeNoche

    Did they just announce that Daddy Yankee will be there!?!?

  • garcia

    line up sucks, Vegas show has Ricky Martin and we have CNCO? Vegas sounds much more fun. its suppose to be calibash not vegasbash. Really Prince Royce? Hes at every concert!
    I go every year, this is a super disappointing line up for the 10th anniversary!

También te gustaría

Win Tickets for CALIBASH 2017 UFC 202 – McGregor vs. Diaz 2, August 20th, Pre-Sale Code, Tickets on Sale 7/15 @ 10am Listen to Mega 96.3FM to Win Tickets to Prince Royce’s Private Concert at Conga Room Nicky Jam – ‘EL FENIX TOUR’ Tickets NOW on Sale Prince Royce Announces New Album, ‘FIVE’