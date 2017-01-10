10 Facts About Prince Royce

Prince Royce is a heartthrob that gets everyone dancing and singing along with his music, although he sings mostly in Spanish and is starting to crossover into English, did you know that his first language is English?

We did our research and we found some interesting facts about Prince Royce, here are 10 that we think you’ll find interesting and surprising.

His real name is Geoffrey Royce Rojas, he was born on May 11, 1989 in The Bronx. Pitbull Is One of His Biggest Supporters The First Thing He Notices About a Woman Is Her Smile He’s Obsessed With Video Games (mainly Call of Duty) He Doesn’t Like Clubs His Favorite Country — Besides DR, of Course — Is Italy He Likes to Read (Reading is sexy) He Lives in Miami When He Needs Advice, He Calls His Brothers and Cousins His All-Time Favorite Dish Is Sancocho

What did you think of these 10 facts? Don’t forget that Prince Royce will be performing at CALIBASH 2017, happening January 21st at the Staples Center. Be sure to buy your tickets, because it will sell-out. Visit AXS.com to buy yours.

