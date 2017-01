Latin pop sensation, Anahi has released the first photo of her newborn son, Manuel.

The singer shared the photo on her Instagram account, fans went on a frenzy sending her messages and well wishes for both herself and her husband Manuel Velasco.

Anahi and Manuel weren’t kidding when they said that their son was more blonde than then. Check out the adorable photo, below.

Hola mundo!!!! Soy Manuel 😍👼 A photo posted by Anahi (@anahi) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

