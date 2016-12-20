Los Angeles Continues Three-Year Streak Of Adding New Jobs

L.A. residents rejoice, according to LAist, Los Angeles has added 135,000 jobs since October 2013, bringing the city’s unemployment rate from 10 percent down to five percent.

Garcetti made the announcement at a press conference held at the headquarters of Dollar Shave Club, a startup that has tripled in size over the past three years. Courting business to Los Angeles has been one of Garcetti’s main tools in growing the city’s workforce. Growing L.A.’s exports has also been an aim of the mayor’s initiative.

According to Bloomberg, California recently overtook France to become the world’s sixth-largest economy with a gross domestic product of $2.5 trillion.

