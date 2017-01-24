Carlos Vives Announces U.S. Tour

Following the release of Carlos Vives‘ new single and music video “Al filo de tu amor,” the chart-topping artist announces dates for his upcoming U.S. tour, set to kick off April 15 in New York.
The Colombian singer/songwriter will make stops in major cities, including Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. Check out the list of tour dates, below.
April 15 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
April 16 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre
May 4 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre
May 5th Las Vegas, NV The Pearl at The Palms
May 7 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theater
May 12 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
May 13 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
May 14 Orlando, FL Amway Center
