Carlos Vives Announces U.S. Tour

Following the release of Carlos Vives‘ new single and music video “Al filo de tu amor,” the chart-topping artist announces dates for his upcoming U.S. tour, set to kick off April 15 in New York.

The Colombian singer/songwriter will make stops in major cities, including Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. Check out the list of tour dates, below.

April 15 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 16 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre

May 4 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre

May 5th Las Vegas, NV The Pearl at The Palms

May 7 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theater

May 12 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

May 13 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

May 14 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Deja tu comentario