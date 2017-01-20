Inicio » Noticias y Farandula » Carlos Vives Takes us Behind The Scenes Of His Music Video for, ‘Al Filo de tu Amor’

Ahead of Carlos Vives‘ new single “Al filo de tu amor” and its music video set to drop Jan. 23, the singer-songwriter has released a behind the scenes featurette of the music video.

The new pop/vallenato song tells the story of a local DJ, played by Vives, who is sprung on the Colombian beauty queen Ariadna Gutiérrez who lures him in with her charm and then disappears. Heartbroken, Vives embarks on a journey throughout the cold streets of New York to find the love of his life.

The West Side Story-inspired video was directed by Felipe Montoya from Mestiza Films. Watch the behind the scenes video, below.

