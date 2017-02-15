Downtown Los Angeles Is Expected To Add 125,000 Residents In The Next 20 Years

Uh, oh. Looks like Downtown Los Angeles is going to get even more crowded.

According to a new report by LAist, DTLA is expected to add 125,000 residents over the next 20 years. The plan, known as DTLA 2040, expects an additional 125,000 residents to move to the neighborhood by that time—joining the roughly 60,000 that already call the 5.8 square mile area home.

According to that same report, Downtown is by no means L.A.’s most popular neighborhood, or its densest (those two distinctions go to Koreatown, which packs about 125,000 residents into 2.7 square miles). However, a slew of new construction will be bringing a few thousand new residential units online in the coming years.

So, will you be moving to DTLA in the future?

Deja tu comentario