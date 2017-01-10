Enrique Iglesias Announces New Single With Zion Y Lennox & Descemer Bueno

Enrique Iglesias is one busy man and it looks like 2017 will continue to be quite busy for him.

Iglesias has announced that he’s heading to the Caribbean with Zion Y Lennox and Descemer Bueno to shoot the music video for the new single, titled “Súbeme a la radio.”

Iglesias along with Zion, Lennox and Descemer will be shooting the clip in Havana and will be directed by Alejandro Pérez, who also directed Iglesias’ “Bailando,” featuring Gente de Zona and Descemer Bueno, which surpassed the billion views on YouTube.

No word when the song will be released but let’s hope its soon!

