J Balvin to Launch His Very Own ‘Balvinmojis’ Emojis

Just in time for the holidays, J Balvin is launching his very own emojis called Balvinmojis.

Balvin took to social media to share the exciting news with his fans and give a sneak peek of the emojis, which include Balvin rocking green and pink hair and, yes, there’s even an emoji of when he chipped his front tooth earlier this year.

J Balvin joins in on the emoji trend tapped by other artists like Fetty Wap and DJ Khaled, who unveiled their personalized emojis in the past few months.

