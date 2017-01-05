Inicio » Noticias y Farandula » Jennifer Lopez Gets Restraining Order Against Violent Fan

Jennifer Lopez Gets Restraining Order Against Violent Fan

Uh, oh.

Jennifer Lopez got a restraining order against a guy she claims has been stalking her…and even worse, he’s got a violent past.

JLo claims Timothy McLanahan has followed her from L.A. to Vegas, attended her shows and sent unwanted mail and flowers. She says he’s already been arrested for showing up at her home in L.A. and trespassing on her property.

J Lo filed legal docs on Wednesday and her bodyguard claims in the docs McLanahan is a transient who has been arrested for threats and firearms violations. A judge granted a temporary restraining order, requiring McLanahan to stay 100 yards clear of the Lopez fam.

