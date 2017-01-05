Kate Del Castillo One of the Most Searched for Women in 2016

Google had a busy year in 2016, but so did Kate Del Castillo. She was one of the most searched for women in 2016.

Kate had everyone talking in 2016, mostly due to her interview with El Chapo. The most interesting part was that she made the TOP 5 of the most searched for women in 2016. Also included in the list of the top 5 more searched for women in 2016 included Hilary Clinton, Margot Robbie, and Marion Cotillard.

2016 was definitely a year full of news worthy searches, what did you search for?

Deja tu comentario