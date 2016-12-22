Inicio » Noticias y Farandula » L.A. Gets More Than $100 Million In Federal Grants To Fight Homelessness

L.A. Gets More Than $100 Million In Federal Grants To Fight Homelessness

MÁS NOTICIAS

L.A.’s battle against homelessness got a huge boost this week, as it was announced that the Los Angeles City and County Continuum of Care (CoC) will receive nearly $105 million in new and renewed federal grants.

The grants come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and are part of the $1.95 billion that the Obama administration is offering to homeless assistance programs across the nation.

The funding will be spread out across a wide range of programs and agencies. According to a breakdown of funding provided by HUD, approximately $1.5 million will go to programs run by Community Housing Options at Independent Supported Sites, which helps find housing for people living with HIV and AIDS.

More than $6 million will go towards the county’s Department of Mental Health. And more than $3 million will be awarded to programs offered by the Single Room Occupancy (SRO) Housing Corporation, which assists homeless and low-income individuals on Skid Row.

Certainly, L.A.’s homeless issue is one that requires a multi-faceted approach. Aside from the federal grants that were announced, L.A. is also expected to get another $1.2 billion to fund permanent housing after Proposition HHH was passed in November.

Deja tu comentario

También te gustaría

L.A. to Tax Medical Marijuana To Fund Housing For The Homeless Los Angeles launches campaign to promote benefits of smoke-free apartments Former Kardashian Home where O.J. Simpson was arrested sold for $1.3 million Will.i.am Raises $2.4 Million At Pre-Grammy Charity Concert Extra Clean Up Teams Coming To Skid Row