L.A. Gets More Than $100 Million In Federal Grants To Fight Homelessness

L.A.’s battle against homelessness got a huge boost this week, as it was announced that the Los Angeles City and County Continuum of Care (CoC) will receive nearly $105 million in new and renewed federal grants.

The grants come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and are part of the $1.95 billion that the Obama administration is offering to homeless assistance programs across the nation.

The funding will be spread out across a wide range of programs and agencies. According to a breakdown of funding provided by HUD, approximately $1.5 million will go to programs run by Community Housing Options at Independent Supported Sites, which helps find housing for people living with HIV and AIDS.

More than $6 million will go towards the county’s Department of Mental Health. And more than $3 million will be awarded to programs offered by the Single Room Occupancy (SRO) Housing Corporation, which assists homeless and low-income individuals on Skid Row.

Certainly, L.A.’s homeless issue is one that requires a multi-faceted approach. Aside from the federal grants that were announced, L.A. is also expected to get another $1.2 billion to fund permanent housing after Proposition HHH was passed in November.

