Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Take Us Behind The Scenes of their New Music Video

Get ready.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are taking us behind the scenes of the music video for their new collaboration track, “Despacito.”

The 90-second-long video is a behind-the-scenes look into the making-of the upbeat duet between the two Puerto Rican artists in the studio. It’s the first time Fonsi and Yankee have collaborate on a track.

“Despacito” will be featured on Fonsi’s upcoming album, which follows his last studio LP from 2014 titled 8. Check out the exclusive sneak peek below:

