Marc Anthony and Wife Shannon de Lima Officially Split

After weeks of rumors, Marc Anthony has officially announced that he’s splitting up with Shannon de Lima, his wife of two years.

Anthony released the following statement:

After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two year marriage. We ask for privacy during this difficult process, and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter.

Rumors about Anthony separating from de Lima surfaced following his Latin Grammy presentation with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez on Nov. 17, after which the two kissed on live television.

Anthony is a producer on JLo’s new spanish album, but both have announced that they don’t plan on getting back together as a couple.

