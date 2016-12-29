Metro Rides Will Be Free on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is approaching and we know it’s been a tough year for many and we also know some of you will be out celebrating, but on’t drink and drive.

Metro will be offering FREE rides for everyone on New Year’s Eve. Metro will be offering free rides on their buses and trains from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Metro will provide all-night rail service for New Year’s Eve, with all rail and the Orange Line running every 20 minutes between 1 and 5 a.m., while the Silver Line will run once an hour between midnight (hooray for 2017!) and 4 a.m.

Since the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will occur on January 2 this year (the Rose Parade observes a “Not On Sundays” tradition) Gold Line service will begin at 3 a.m., while the entirety of Metro will run on Sunday/Holiday hours for the Monday following New Year’s Day.

