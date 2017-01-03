Inicio » Noticias y Farandula » Nicky Jam Announces New Album and Single

Nicky Jam Announces New Album and Single

2017 is starting to look like the year of Nicky Jam.

The reggaeton superstar has announced that his new album, Fenix, will be released on January 20th. His new single, “El Amante,” will be released on January 15th and the album will feature a new English track titled “Without You.” The track will be featured in the upcoming new XXX: The Return of Xander Cage movie.

If the news of a new album and single isn’t enough, Nicky Jam took to social media and shared a sneak peek of “Without You.” Check out the sneak preview below and keep listening to Mega 96.3 FM for the premiere of “El Amante” and “Without You.”

