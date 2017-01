Nicky Jam chronicles his rise to stardom after a troubled past, including time in jail and substance abuse in the music video for his new single “El Ganador.”

“El Ganador” is the second single from Jam’s new album Fenix, which dropped on Jan. 20 — the same day he made his debut as actor on the big screen with Vin Diesel on xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Watch the music video, below.

Don’t forget to request Nicky Jam’s music on L.A.’s #1 party station, Mega 96.3fm!

Deja tu comentario