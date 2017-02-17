Pitbull Announces Release Date for New Album, ‘Climate Change’

Que no pare la fiesta, Pitbull has announced the release date for his new album, Climate Change.

Climate Change will feature epic collaborations including Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, Prince Royce, Austin Mahone, Robin Thicke, Flo Rida, Stephen A. Clark and Ape Drums.

Climate Change follows Pitbull’s 2016 Grammy-winning album Dale, his first Spanish album in many years, featuring Ricky Martin, Gente de Zona, Osmani García and Farruko.

Climate Change is set for release on March 3, 2017. Don’t forget to request Pitbull’s music on L.A,’s #1 party station, Mega 96.3fm!

Deja tu comentario