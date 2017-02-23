Latinos at the Oscars

The Academy Awards, or Oscars, have been celebrated since 1929, and this year will be the 89th ceremony. Throughout the decades: actors, directors, producers, y más have been nominated and awarded these coveted statues. En los últimos años, se ha visto más la presencia Latina. Not only at the Oscars, but Hollywood in general.

El primer actor Latino en ganar un Oscar fue el Puerto Riqueño Jose Ferrer en 1950. La primera actriz Latina en ganar un Oscar, también de origen Puerto Riqueño, fue la reconocida actriz Rita Moreno. Ella ganó gracias a su actuación en la película ‘Westside Story’.

In the last 3 Oscars ceremonies, the Best Director Award has gone to two Mexican born directors. In 2013 it went to Alfonso Cuarón for directing ‘Gravity’, and in 2014 and 2015 Alejandro González Iñáritu won consecutively making history. He became the first Mexican Director to win an Academy Award back to back for his films ‘Birdman’ (2014) and ‘The Revenant’ (2015). Además, gracias a la dirección de González Iñárritu en ‘The Revenant’, por primera vez Leonardo DiCaprio se llevó su Oscar después de haber sido nominado 5 veces y nunca haber ganado.

This year, Lin-Manuel Miranda will bring the Latino presence to the Oscars. Actor de teatro, compositor, cantante, y escritor, he’s nominated for Best Original Song, ‘How Far I’ll Go’ featured in Disney’s ‘Moana’. Nacido en los Estados Unidos de descendencia Puerto Riqueña, we’re crossing our fingers in hope that Miranda is victorious and wins the Oscar.

The Oscars will air this Sunday, February 26 on ABC.

