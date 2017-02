Prince Royce is set to release his new album, FIVE, on Feb. 24. To help build the anticipation, even more, the bachata heartthrob has released a brand new single titled “Ganas Locas,” which features Farruko.

The new song is a fusion of bachata and reggaetón, a song that will have you dancing from start to finish. Don’t forget to request the song via L.A.’s #1 party station, Mega 96.3FM

What do you think of “Ganas Locas,” is it a hit?

