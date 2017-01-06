Inicio » Noticias y Farandula » Prince Royce Teases New Songs ‘Dilema’ & ‘Ganas Locas’

Prince Royce Teases New Songs ‘Dilema’ & ‘Ganas Locas’

SURPRISE, Prince Royce has released song teasers for two new songs off his forthcoming album, Five.

The two songs that he previewed are titled, “Dilema” and “Ganas Locas.” The Latin Grammy-nominated artist’s new album will also include his chart-topping tracks “La Carretera” and “Moneda” featuring regional Mexican singer Gerardo Ortiz.

Listen to the previews of both songs, below. Don’t forget that Prince Royce will be performing at CALIBASH 2017, be sure to buy your tickets because tickets are selling fast. Tickets are available via AXS.com

 

