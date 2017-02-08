Romeo Santos, Marvel Team Up for ‘Héroe Favorito’ Artwork

He’s back, Romeo Santos has teamed up with Marvel for the artwork of his new single, “Héroe Favorito.”

The singer teamed up with Marvel Custom, the comics giant’s in-house content and marketing agency, to design a superhero version of himself to promote his first new material since 2014’s Formula, Vol. 2.

The Hulk and Spider-Man are both referenced in Santos' new single — the first taste of next album Golden, release date unknown — which naturally finds our protagonist in yet another fraught seduction scenario.

When it became apparent that “Héroe Favorito” would be Santos’ next release, his management team at Roc Nation suggested that the singer explore the possibility of teaming up with Marvel Custom to build on the hero theme. We have to admit that Romeo looks great as a superhero.

