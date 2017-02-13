Romeo Santos Releases New Single, ‘Heroe Favorito’

The King of Bachata, Romeo Santos has released his new single “Heroe Favorito.”

“Héroe favorito” drops just in time for Valentine’s Day with swooning lyrics and verses only Santos can deliver: “If I was Batman, there would be no nights of fear … The batcave would be our love nest.”

Talking to Billboard Santos said that the song is about a girl he’s infatuated with and wants to be her superhero to protect her. “Héroe favorito” is Santos’ first single from his forthcoming studio album Golden, expected to drop later this year.

