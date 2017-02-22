Romeo Santos´ surprise show in Los Angeles!

The King of Bachata is back and hotter than ever! This past Saturday, Romeo Santos treated some lucky fans to his 2nd “pop-up show,” this time in LA! In case you didn’t know, a pop-up show is pretty much a surprise and intimate concert.

Artist usually announce them last minute and tell fans to be alert and ready! Romeo had teased on his Instagram that he would be performing in a secret venue and on Saturday announced that it would take place at the Ace Hotel.

Fans rushed to get their tickets at designated locations and were ready for Romeo that night! Y como se esperaba, el bachatero deleito a sus fanáticos with classic hits, y con su más reciente éxito, ‘Héroe Favorito’. His new álbum is expected to be released around May.

Por: Rosario Cruz

Instagram: @roscruz.la

Photo Credit: Twitter @RomeoSantosPage

Video Credit: Instagram @Mega963fm

Deja tu comentario