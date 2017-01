2016 was a busy year, especially on Instagram.

Some of the most popular and liked photos of Latin artists on instagram included some from Maluma, Selena Gomez, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, among others, throughout 2016.

These are some of those popular photos:

V I V I E N D O ⚓️⚓️⚓️ A photo posted by MALUMA (@maluma) on Dec 23, 2016 at 8:18am PST





when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT





#isla #playa #medicina #limpieza #enchulao #unicodialibre #missyouHab #2minutes A photo posted by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Nov 10, 2016 at 12:20pm PST





#loveyourselffirst #feelingempowered👑 #healthybodyhealthymind A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 3, 2016 at 11:55am PDT

Deja tu comentario