The Oscars, Hollywood’s Biggest Night!

The Oscars are just around the corner, and if you love movies, then it’s a night that can’t be missed!

From the red carpet fashion, to celebrities, surprises, and more, the Oscars always have everyone talking. But do you know who’s nominated this year? Have you seen any of the films yet?

Well here are the links to the trailers for the nominees for Best Picture. If any of these catch your eye, then go watch it before the Academy Awards this Sunday! You still have time!

The Oscars will air February 26 on ABC.

Arrival http://https://youtu.be/aTNJtEXYsyw

Fences https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spCxVd9ctFs

Hacksaw Ridge https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sslCRVx7nPQ

Hell or High Water https://youtu.be/JQoqsKoJVDw

Hidden Figures https://youtu.be/RK8xHq6dfAo

La La Land https://youtu.be/0pdqf4P9MB8

Lion https://youtu.be/-RNI9o06vqo

Manchester by the Sea https://youtu.be/rn–zOO8LN8

Moonlight https://youtu.be/5fYFIj16YC0

Let us know who you predict, will take home the night’s biggest prize!

Photo Credit: http://oscar.go.com/

Por: Rosario Cruz

Instagram: @roscruz.la

