The Oscars, Hollywood’s Biggest Night!

The Oscars are just around the corner, and if you love movies, then it’s a night that can’t be missed!
From the red carpet fashion, to celebrities, surprises, and more, the Oscars always have everyone talking. But do you know who’s nominated this year? Have you seen any of the films yet?
Well here are the links to the trailers for the nominees for Best Picture. If any of these catch your eye, then go watch it before the Academy Awards this Sunday! You still have time!
The Oscars will air February 26 on ABC.
Arrival http://https://youtu.be/aTNJtEXYsyw
Fences https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spCxVd9ctFs
Hacksaw Ridge https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sslCRVx7nPQ
Hell or High Water https://youtu.be/JQoqsKoJVDw
Hidden Figures https://youtu.be/RK8xHq6dfAo
La La Land https://youtu.be/0pdqf4P9MB8
Lion https://youtu.be/-RNI9o06vqo
Manchester by the Sea https://youtu.be/rn–zOO8LN8
Moonlight https://youtu.be/5fYFIj16YC0
Let us know who you predict, will take home the night’s biggest prize!
Por: Rosario Cruz
