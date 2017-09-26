Unidos Por Puerto Rico

Share on Facebook
visita: www.unitedforpuertorico.com
Puerto Rico enfrenta hoy la mayor crisis humanitaria en la historia de nuestro país. Estas 4 nominaciones a los @latingrammys se las dedico a mi tierra; y aprovecho la oportunidad para hacer un llamado de emergencia a la comunidad global. TE NECESITAMOS MÁS QUE NUNCA! 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷
A post shared by Daddy Yankee (@daddyyankee) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT
Por favor ayúdenme con este importante llamado a nuestra comunidad. #unidosporpuertorico
A post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:04am PDT
Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico🇵🇷
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT
Para mas informacion visita www.unidosporpuertorico.com
