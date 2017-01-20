Inicio » Noticias y Farandula » Venice is the Most Expensive Neighborhood To Live In

If you’re planning to move to Venice to be closer to the beach, think again.

Over the course of just a couple of years, Venice has become one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Los Angeles. According to a real estate website, it is the seventh most expensive neighborhood in which to buy a house, its median home value — $1,578,200 — coming in just behind the Hollywood Hills and just ahead of Beverlywood.

The average rental price of a two-bedroom apartment in Venice is $4,900 a month — well ahead of Westwood, Santa Monica, Brentwood, even Bel-Air and the Hollywood Hills — bested only by the Pacific Palisades and Beverly Glen.

When you rank neighborhoods in the city of L.A. by price per square foot of real estate, Venice becomes even loftier: According to L.A. Weekly , Venice is tied with Bel-Air for No. 2. Only the Pacific Palisades is more expensive per square foot.

