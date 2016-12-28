Inicio » Noticias y Farandula » Vin Diesel Teases New Nicky Jam Song, ‘Without You’

In 2017, we’re going to hear new Nicky Jam music.

Vin Diesel took to social media to give a preview of Jam’s new song titled “Without You.” The acoustic English track is slated to debut in January.

Nicky Jam is set to make his big screen debut next month starring alongside Diesel in the Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The Latin singer will play the role of Lazarus and is also featured in the movie’s original song “In My Foreign” by The Americanos.

Listen to a preview of “Without You,” below.

