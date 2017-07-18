Inicio » DJs » Yoli » #WhosTrending con Erika Angel

#WhosTrending con Erika Angel

Directamente desde Paramount, CA ¡Para el mundo entero! Esta semana en #WhosTrending tenemos a la divertidisima Erika Angel.

 

Una extrovertida chica con miles y miles de seguidores a través de las redes sociales.

 

Mejor conocida por sus videos humorísticos y sus videos de belleza en YouTube Erika a logrado conquistar a muchísimos corazones por todas partes del mundo.

Get ready with me + Q&A link on my bio… 💖💖

A post shared by Erika Angel (@_erikangel) on

 

Aunque cree no ser famosa Erika admite que le da muchísimo orgullo el ver que tanta gente la apoya.

ARRIBA LAS #CHIVAS !!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @david_1968 @adancamacho1

A post shared by Erika Angel (@_erikangel) on

Síguela en Instagram @_erikangel Twitter @_erikangel  en YouTube Erika Angel

También no te pierdas su presentación en la segunda temporada de el show EL VATO 

Muy pronto este verano!

