WhosTrending con Erika Angel

Ok so this happened, les tengo super buenas noticias!! I’m so excited to share this with you guys… you know the show El Vato? I got to play as myself on season 2 (which premieres this Summer on @nbcUNIVERSO!) No manches ni me la creo lol.. es una serie bien chingona que me encantó and then I got invited like 🙄😭??!! I'm so grateful for this opportunity all thanks to you guys!!! I will be showing you more of my experience later, por ahorita pueden aprovechar and watch all of Season 1, FOR FREE (in the US) via the app – it’s called UNIVERSO NOW. Download it now. It’s free from today until June 15th ❤️ Thank you @ElVatoTV & @nbcUNIVERSO 🙌

