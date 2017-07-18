WhosTrending con Erika Angel

- // Noticias y Farandula, Videos, Yoli, Audio
Directamente desde Paramount, CA ¡Para el mundo entero! Esta semana en #WhosTrending tenemos a la divertidisima Erika Angel.
Una extrovertida chica con miles y miles de seguidores a través de las redes sociales.
Mejor conocida por sus videos humorísticos y sus videos de belleza en YouTube Erika a logrado conquistar a muchísimos corazones por todas partes del mundo.
Aunque cree no ser famosa Erika admite que le da muchísimo orgullo el ver que tanta gente la apoya.
Síguela en Instagram @_erikangel Twitter @_erikangel en YouTube Erika Angel
También no te pierdas su presentación en la segunda temporada de el show EL VATO
Muy pronto este verano!
Ok so this happened, les tengo super buenas noticias!! I’m so excited to share this with you guys… you know the show El Vato? I got to play as myself on season 2 (which premieres this Summer on @nbcUNIVERSO!) No manches ni me la creo lol.. es una serie bien chingona que me encantó and then I got invited like 🙄😭??!! I'm so grateful for this opportunity all thanks to you guys!!! I will be showing you more of my experience later, por ahorita pueden aprovechar and watch all of Season 1, FOR FREE (in the US) via the app – it’s called UNIVERSO NOW. Download it now. It’s free from today until June 15th ❤️ Thank you @ElVatoTV & @nbcUNIVERSO 🙌
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share