WHOSTRENDING con Jessica Resendiz Fundadora de @RAGGEDYTIFF

Since its graduation season , I thought I would share a throwback 🎓. It's been 5yrs I graduated from college a fashion school that was by far the hardest in so many ways . Countless hours of projects, assignments & 6hr classes . I was going to school full time with 1 job and 1 internship ( not fun 😖) but it needed to be done & did it ! Ladies never GIVE UP on your dream it's probably the most challenging period of our lives , but trust me there's incredible rewards towards the end . #sisepuede #FIDM #classof2011

A post shared by RAGGEDYTIFF By:JessicaResendíz (@raggedytiff) on May 12, 2016 at 7:16am PDT