Wisin and Yandel Recording Together Again

Looks like one of our Christmas wishes came true.

Wisin and Yandel are reportedly working on new music together, but it only seems to be two songs. Each reggaetonero is working on a new solo album and they’ve decided to reunite for one new song on each other’s album.

“Tu Tienes” will go on Wisin’s album and Yandel will take one called “Como Antes” – and they both are apparently in the reggaeton style they got famous with.

Hopefully while they’re in the studio they decide to record even more music together.

