Last weekend millions of people tuned into Super Bowl 51! Y como cada año, se esperaban muchas sorpresas. Desde el principio se sintió el mensaje de unidad y tolerancia. Tanto los patrocinadores, conductores, y artistas querían que sus voces se escucharan. Las interpretaciones de “America the Beautiful” y el himno nacional conmovieron a mas de uno el Domingo en Houston, Texas y el país entero. Durante el juego, parecía que los Atlanta Falcons serían fácilmente victoriosos, pero el 4 veces campeón Tom Brady de los New England Patriots, no se dio por vencido y al ultimo minuto, empataron. Y por primera vez en la historia del Super Bowl, fueron a over time donde al final, los Patriots resultaron vencedores y convirtiendo así, a Tom Brady, el quarterback con más Super Bowls ganados. With five Super Bowl Championships under his belt, Tom Brady and the Patriots gave the viewers this past Sunday a surprising and historic Super Bowl game. Photos: www.nytimes.com

Last weekend’s Super Bowl was definitely one for the books! From the early lead by the Atlanta Falcons to the biggest comeback from the New England Patriots que ultimadamente les dio la victoria! But what were people, especially social media buzzing about? Lady Gaga’s Half Time performance! Empezó desde lo mas alto del estadio cantando un mix de “God Bless America,” & “This Land is Your Land.” Y sorprendió a la audiencia al saltar desde arriba al escenario y continuar con su presentación. During her performance, social media was already lit up! Tweeting, commenting, and immediately posting and sharing memes! Aquí algunos, que seguro ya haz visto en tus redes sociales.

Por: Rosario Cruz

IG: @rosi.c_la

