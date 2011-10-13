Eddie one at LA High school

- // Street Team
Today we hit up LA High School and brought a special guest with us DJ Eddie One to spin during there lunch. we had all the kids going wild. LA High School has a lot of school spirit and pride we had a blast. There was pillow fights, twister competitions and shuffle competitions the winners received free tickets to knotts scary farm. LETS SEE WHAT SCHOOL WE DO NEXT!!!
