Inicio » Street Team » Eddie one at LA High school

Eddie one at LA High school

Today we hit up LA High School and brought a special guest with us DJ Eddie One to spin during there lunch. we had all the kids going wild. LA High School has a lot of school spirit and pride we had a blast. There was pillow fights, twister competitions and shuffle competitions the winners received free tickets to knotts scary farm. LETS SEE WHAT SCHOOL WE DO NEXT!!!

20111013-140202.jpg

20111013-140214.jpg

20111013-140225.jpg

20111013-140236.jpg

20111013-140308.jpg

20111013-140853.jpg

Deja tu comentario

También te gustaría

LA 963FM At Roosevelt High School!! LAtino 963 Invading Rancho Alamitos High School!! LAtino 96.3 (@ATunezz & @DJHife82) Take Over Pacifica High School!! 20 Injured in Stabbing At High School In Pittsburg LAtino 963 Invading Panorama High School!