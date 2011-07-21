Inicio » DJs » Alex Perez » Jay Z and Kanye West Team up!!!!

Jay Z and Kanye West Team up!!!!

Two of the biggest names in hip hop / Rap have teamed up to bring us a collaboration album tittle THE THRONE. Jay Z & Kanye will be releasing The Throne August 5th. The new single that was drop today is called OTIS and I got your exclusive right here! Click on the link and tell me what you think!!! You’ll be the judge….

CLICK HERE -> Jay Z feat Kanye West -Otis

